U.S. rapper T-Hood was tragically shot dead inside his own residence, sending shockwaves through the music community. His girlfriend expressed her heartbreak in an emotional statement, saying, “I am sick to my stomach.”

Atlanta-based rapper T-Hood (real name Tevin Hood) was gunned down at his house in Lilburn (Gwinnett County, Georgia) on the night of Friday, August 8, 2025. Callers from around Lee Road reported a domestic disturbance and police came to the scene at about 7 p.m. He was found bleeding with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the local hospital, where he was later declared dead. The incident is currently being treated as a homicide investigation. Police, however, are holding one person for questioning, though no arrests have taken place.

T-Hood had begun to carve a name for himself in the underground rap scene in Atlanta. This energetic street-infused storytelling born tracks like "READY 2 GO" and "Big Booty," "Perculator," and "Girls in the Party," which had all garnered considerable regional airplay. His gritty authenticity and Dreads-laden style made him one of the standout upcoming artists.

Community Reaction & Law Enforcement Investigation

Shooting disturbed the local music scene. Fellow artists, fans, and collaborators paid tribute through online channels, bringing up his commitment and energy. His producer Deedotwill posted saying, "We was just on the phone all day. I can't believe you are gone. REST IN PEACE T-HOOD. I LOVE YOU BROTHER."

Investigators are reviewing the surveillance footage, interviewing possible witnesses, and posting alerts to anyone who may have information in hopes of piecing together the events.

More Heartbreaks and Hurts

To compound the pain, T-Hood's girlfriend, Kelsie Frost (daughter of music executive Kirk Frost), shared a heart-wrenching post on social media. It read poignantly:

"I am sick to my stomach... The love of my life is GONE... I don't even have time to grieve... I am defending myself, being attacked by people creating weird and sick rumors... would NEVER... stop playing on my name... I'm not okay."

Her grief spoke to the tragedy-a personal loss made very public.

T-Hood's death was a major shot in the face of Atlanta rap. How swiftly and profoundly, he tasted fame and culture at the age of just 33-it's as incredible as it seems. Now, as the investigation carries on, he is consistently mourned in a community that loved his sound while the pain of his girlfriend reflects his ordinary human aspect against rising public speculation.