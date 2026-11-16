Musician John Summit has vowed to stop submitting music to the Grammys, claiming the awards show lacks respect for real electronic dance music and favors pop stars, calling the current nomination process an industry-fueled joke.

John Summit Slams Grammys After Snub Calling Awards A Total Joke

Dancer-musician John Summit has spoken out against the Grammys after he was not nominated in his best dance/electronic recording category, vowing never to submit again and calling it 'all a joke.' In a series of tweets, Summit expressed his disappointment with the nominations at the Grammy Awards, saying that the award show has lost his "respect."

“Never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it’s all a fucking joke. I’m not just talking about myself either there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. The whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars,” wrote Summit.

He clarified in a follow-up tweet that he wasn’t honing in on one artist in particular, noting that his issue with the nominees is that they skewed more pop than dance. “Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they’re just not dance music, they’re pop. No dj is playing that music in the clubs,” wrote Summit.

Among the nominees in the best dance/electronic recording category were Fred Again.., Madonna, Slayyyter, Tame Impala, Tinashe and Underscores. According to the outlet, the best dance/electronic album nominees included Madonna, Robyn, Skrillex, Slayyyter and Tame Impala, while best dance pop recording honoured Zara Larsson, Madonna, Raye, Slayyyter and Tinashe.

Summit most recently released his sophomore album “Ctrl Escape” this past April. The musician has been on a steady run of shows this year as part of his “Ctrl Escape” tour, which is currently making its way around North America before concluding with his biggest headlining show to date at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 12. That show earned the fastest concert sell-out in the venue’s history.