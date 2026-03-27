'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay announced they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a pregnancy photoshoot, cheekily captioning it, "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?".

'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay, are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared the good news via a joint post. Taylor and Tay shared several adorable pictures from the pregnancy shoot. In one of the snaps, the couple could be seen posing in a field together, holding up a series of sonogram images. "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?" they cheekily wrote in their caption. https://www.instagram.com/p/DWXGAnXkgoy/?img_index=2

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A Look Back at Their Relationship

The Twilight star and his wife made their relationship public in 2018. Lautner proposed romantically in November 2021, and the couple exchanged vows on November 11, 2022, at Epoch Estate Wines in California's picturesque wine country, as per PEOPLE.

After their special day, the newlyweds opened up to PEOPLE about the details of their intimate wedding, revealing how "everything felt so surreal," said Tay. "We were both very involved in the process, so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

"We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us, and we wanted all of them to be part of the day," Lautner recalled.

How The Couple Met

Tay and Lautner were first introduced by Lautner's sister, Makena Moore. He told PEOPLE in January 2022 that he met Tay while on hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancee out of it, so it all worked out," explained Lautner. (ANI)