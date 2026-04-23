The sequel to TVF's hit series 'Sapne vs Everyone' is set for release. The trailer revisits the journeys of Paramvir and Ambrish, who pursue their dreams in acting and real estate while facing threats from a vengeful Vijayant Kohli.

Sapne vs Everyone Sequel Continues Tale of Ambition and Revenge

The TVF's drama series Sapne vs Everyone is back with its sequel to offer a glimpse into a hard-hitting story of ambition and revenge unfolding across Mumbai's film industry and real estate landscape.

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The sequel of Sapne vs Everyone was one of the highly awaited series from TVF after it recieved immense love from its release on YouTube in 2023. The first season concluded with Ambrish Verma outplaying his crooked Mama, played by Vijayant Kohli, in the field of real estate. Parallely, Paramvir's character was seen pursuing his dream to become an actor after fighting through the unjust real estate. The sequel is the continuation of both these characters.

Trailer Reveals High-Stakes Drama

The trailer for the latest season gives audiences a refresher as it revisits key moments from Season one before plunging straight into the chaos that lies ahead. In the trailer, Paramvir Cheema's character was seen leaving for Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. Parallely, Ambrish Verma has set up his own real estate firm delving straight through the cut-throat world of property selling business. He faces resistance from Vijayant Kohli's character as the latter threatens Ambrish of killing him after gaining entry into politics. As old wounds resurface, their journeys spiral through rejection, revenge, and risky choices. Trailer ends with Paramvir fighting the odds to secure a role in a movie while Ambrish faces a tough and life-threatening battle from the goons.

Streaming Details and Cameo

The makers have also teased a cameo of Naveen Kasturia in the sequel through the trailer. The sequel will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform has shared the trailer on its Instagram handle today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) The series is written and directed by Ambrish Verma and stars Paramvir Cheema, Ambrish Verma and Vijayant Kohli in the lead roles.

Creator Ambrish Verma on Season 2

Ambrish Verma, who plays the role of Jimmy in the series, said, "Sapne vs Everyone has not been just another project for me, but a dream. The incredible love and appreciation that Season one received from audiences across the world inspired us to bring Season two to life, continuing this grounded story that reflects social realities many of us relate to. I am grateful to TVF and Prime Video for giving me the platform to share this journey with audiences in India and beyond. In the new season, you will see characters more intense and evolved, raising both the scale and the stakes. I am especially excited for viewers to see Jimmy's journey- he's more layered, conflicted, and driven than before," as quoted in a press note.

The series will premiere on May 1 at Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)