    Kumkum Bhagya stars Ankit Mohan- Ruchi Savarn become parents after six years [PHOTOS]

    TV couple Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan have become parents. They have been blessed with a baby boy. Take a look at the photos of the same right here.  

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 6:55 PM IST
    TV pair Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan have been blessed with a baby boy, and the entire TV industry has been sending congratulatory messages to the pair. The small screen stars were blessed with a baby boy on December 8. Ankit has worked in many hit shows like Naagin 3, Mahabharat.   

    He thanked his sea of fans for showering love on his newborn child. He had written, "Big Thanks to everyone for sending unconditional love and blessings to us. One more member in family to receive love from all of you. Love Love Love @ruchisavarn." The actor was also seen praising his wife and saying that she has been his pillar of strength and backbone.

    The couple got blessed with their first child after six years. The love birds and got married in 2015 in the presence of their loved ones. Ruchi had played the role of Disha, Ankit was seen as Akash Mehra in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya. It was last week when the pair had celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The actor who was seen in Kaatelal & Sons that written a sweet post for his wife. He had wished her happy 6th Anniversary. "Last as a couple & First as Trio. My strong Lady , My strength , My backbone , My Power & Now a Beautiful Mother @ruchisavarn Thank you for always holding me tight in every situation and giving me this wonderful gift of Life for Life," read the remaining part of his post. Here's wishing the couple heartiest congratulations for welcoming their bundle of joy. Also read: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ankit Mohan (@ankittmohan)

    There were many TV stars like Anita Hassanandani, Lovey Sasan, Kapil Sharma, Nakuul Mehta who became parents this year. Anita and her husband Rohit were blessed with a boy in February, while  Lovey Sasan of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame had become a mom for the second time in July. Also read: Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani gets married to Poonam Preet Bhatia [PHOTOS]

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 6:55 PM IST
