Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's alleged boyfriend

Entertainment
Walker Blanco is a former model who walked the runway for some of the world's most prestigious fashion labels, including Giorgio Armani, while in the United States.
Walker Blanco was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Miami, Florida.
He attended the Westminster Christian School in Florida and began his career as a model, but is currently purportedly working for the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar.
However, it is uncertain what his position is at the animal park, but his Instagram account demonstrates his strong interest in animals and birds.
He made headlines after a video of him and Ananya Panday went viral where they were seen cosying up while dancing at Anant Ambani's baraat.
Walker also follows Ananya on Instagram but unfortunately, she does not follow him back.