Entertainment

Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's alleged boyfriend

Image credits: Instagram/Walker Blanco

About Walker Blanco

Walker Blanco is a former model who walked the runway for some of the world's most prestigious fashion labels, including Giorgio Armani, while in the United States.

Image credits: Instagram/Walker Blanco

About Walker Blanco

Walker Blanco was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Miami, Florida.

Image credits: Instagram/Walker Blanco

Profession

He attended the Westminster Christian School in Florida and began his career as a model, but is currently purportedly working for the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar.

Image credits: Instagram/Walker Blanco

Profession

However, it is uncertain what his position is at the animal park, but his Instagram account demonstrates his strong interest in animals and birds.

Image credits: Instagram/Walker Blanco

Ananya Panday's boyfriend?

He made headlines after a video of him and Ananya Panday went viral where they were seen cosying up while dancing at Anant Ambani's baraat.

Image credits: Instagram/Walker Blanco

Following

Walker also follows Ananya on Instagram but unfortunately, she does not follow him back.

Image credits: Instagram/Walker Blanco
Find Next One