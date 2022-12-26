Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma Post-Mortem Report: Death was by suffocation after hanging, nixes pregnancy rumour-Report

    Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains were taken to Mumbai's JJ hospital for a post-mortem. And according to reports, the actress died of asphyxia (suffocation after hanging). The post-mortem report also suggests that the actress was not pregnant.

    Tunisha Sharma's death has aroused numerous questions. On Saturday (Dec 24), the TV actress died by alleged suicide on a series set in Vasai, Maharashtra's Palghar district. There was talk that Tunisha was pregnant. However, post-mortem examinations revealed that the actress was not pregnant and died after hanging due to asphyxia (suffocation).

    Tunisha's lifeless remains were sent for post-mortem at JJ hospital in Mumbai, and according to the news agency, Tunisha died of suffocation. Her body had no signs of harm.

    According to authorities, Tunisha Sharma went to the set's restroom on Saturday and did not return for a long time. She was discovered hanging inside after the door was smashed down. Tunisha's co-star Sheenaz Khan was questioned by Mumbai police and later arrested after a complaint of abetting suicide was filed against him. He is being held in police custody for four days. Tunisha's mother filed a legal complaint, blaming Sheenaz for her daughter's mental anguish. Tunisha and Sheezan appeared in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

    Tunisha's uncle, Pawan Sharma, has made some surprising revelations regarding the late actress and her relationship with Sheezan Khan. He said that Tunisha's allegedly boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, was not 'committed’  to her. He also said that the actress was depressed and anxious due to him.

    "Sheezan Khan was not committed even after being in a relationship with Tunisha… he used to chat and remain in touch with numerous girls at the same time due to which Tunisha was under despair and stress. "On the 16th of December, Tunisha discovered Sheezan's lie, which caused her to have an anxiety attack," Pawan stated, as reported by IndiaTV.

    Tunisha also appeared in films like as Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh are some of her other music videos.

