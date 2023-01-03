Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars'

Sheezan Khan's friend Shashank Mishra said that Sheezan informed him that it was like any other day on their show set, with no quarrel or confrontation between the two.

While Sheezan Khan is being held in jail in connection with the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, his buddy Shaan Shashank Mishra has now recounted what happened on December 24, 2022 the day the Ali Baba actress committed suicide. Shaan recently recounted being with Sheezan following Tunisha's death and how the actor couldn't stop crying. He said that Sheezan assured him that it was just like any other day on their programme set, with no quarrel or conflict between them.

"When I asked him what occurred, he replied that everyone on the set was laughing and performing masti. It had a pleasant mood. He even informed me that Tunisha shot a video with him on her phone for a reel. "There was no fight or argument between them," Shaan told the media.

Sheezan's pal went on to add that all charges against the Ali Baba actor are 'absolutely baseless'. He stated Sheezen was not a drug user and was not cheating Tunisha. "Everyone has a history. Tunisha and Sheezan have been filming for over 13-14 hours a day since June of last year. If he had been cheating on her, she would have known, and if she had known, why would she still be with him? He would have revealed if he was connected with anybody else. He was not, without a doubt, cheating," he added.

Sheezan Khan was detained on December 25, the same day Tunisha Sharma reportedly committed suicide. He was detained when Tunisha's mother accused him of aiding suicide and accusing him of 'using' her daughter. According to reports, Ali Baba co-stars dated and broke up barely 15 days before the actress died.

Sheezan's sisters and mother, however, said during a news conference on Monday that the actor and Tunisha had a "very understanding" relationship. They further claimed that Tunisha's mother was opposed to the late actress marrying Sheezan.

On December 24, Tunisha Sharma was discovered hanging in the make-up area of her programme Ali Baba. According to authorities, the 20-year-old actress went to the restroom on the set and did not return for an extended period of time. She was discovered hanging inside after the door was smashed down. There was no suicide note found at the scene. The actress died as a result of strangling, according to the post mortem investigation.