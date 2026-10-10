Actress Trisha Krishnan recently shared a selfie with senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar. She hid her neck locket with a heart emoji in the picture, and this has sparked massive marriage rumours online.

South Indian star Trisha Krishnan is making headlines again for her personal life. She recently posted a selfie with senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar on her Instagram story. She covered the locket on her neck with a red heart emoji in this picture. This simple edit has now sparked a massive debate on social media. Netizens are asking why Trisha hid that specific locket. They want to know if there is a special reason behind this move.

Fresh rumours amid Vijay link-up talks

Kollywood actress Trisha is currently grabbing more attention for her off-screen life than her movies. People are constantly linking her name with Tamil actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay. Social media is buzzing with various theories about their relationship. Nobody knows the actual truth behind these viral rumours yet.

Fans are already highly curious about Vijay's personal life and his alleged public appearances with Trisha. Netizens are closely monitoring every single photo and post that Trisha shares online these days.

The hidden locket in Radhika selfie

Trisha recently uploaded a casual selfie with veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar on Instagram. She deliberately placed a heart emoji right over her chain's locket. This specific detail quickly caught everyone's attention.

Celebrities post pictures on social media all the time. Trisha hiding her locket with an emoji is what started the whole controversy. Fans are wondering what exactly was on that locket. They are questioning if she covered it on purpose or if there is some other reason.

Did Trisha get married secretly?

Some social media users are guessing that the hidden locket might have a connection to Vijay. Other netizens are pointing out that the chain looks exactly like a 'Minnu'. Kerala Christians traditionally wear this specific pendant after marriage.

This observation has triggered a new question online. People are asking if Trisha got married secretly. We do not have any official proof to support these wild speculations right now. We cannot conclude that she is married just because she hid a locket in one picture.

Will Trisha clear the air?

This viral photo and the hidden locket are currently the hottest topics on the internet. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Trisha will react to these ongoing rumours. We must treat this news as a pure rumour until Trisha gives an official statement. We just have to wait and watch how this locket controversy unfolds in the coming days.