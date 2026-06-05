Triptii Dimri shared a heartfelt note for her 'Maa Behen' co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Dharna Durgaa. She called the film a 'great experiment' and praised Madhuri Dixit as 'effortlessly graceful' and 'generous' to work with on the new Netflix film.

'This one will always hold a very special place in my heart'

Actor Triptii Dimri has shared a heartfelt note for her 'Maa Behen' co-stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dharna Durgaa after the release of the black comedy film. The actress also called the project a "great experiment" in her acting journey. Triptii took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the sets of the film. The photos gave fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments with Madhuri Dixit, Dharna Durgaa and director Suresh Triveni.

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Sharing her experience of working on the film, Triptii wrote, "This one will always hold a very special place in my heart." "Every day brought something new; endless laughter, spontaneous moments, and memories that made every day on set truly worth cherishing." https://www.instagram.com/p/DZKfuGwiiYH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

'A great experiment for me as an actor'

The actress also spoke about how the film helped her grow as a performer. "It was also a great experiment for me as an actor, pushing me into new spaces and helping me explore so much more.

Tribute to co-stars and crew

Triptii also had kind words for veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, with whom she shared screen space in the film. "@madhuridixitnene Ma'am was an absolute joy to work with effortlessly graceful, warm, and so generous as a performer. It was truly an honour sharing screen space with her."

She also thanked writer Pooja Tolani for helping her understand the character better. "And our writer @poojatolani.21 , She was constantly there guiding, supporting, and helping me find so many layers in my performance, which I'll always be grateful for."

Speaking about her bond with co-star Dharna Durgaa, Triptii wrote, "@dharnaaaaa , despite all the on-screen fights, there was nothing but love off-screen and even more warmth between us.

About 'Maa Behen'

'Maa Behen' revolves around Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna Durgaa), whose lives take an unexpected turn after they discover a dead body inside their house. What follows is a series of cover-ups, emotional moments and chaos as they try to deal with the situation.

Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films, the film premiered on Netflix on June 4. (ANI)