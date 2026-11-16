Julianne Moore, who played President Alma Coin, shared her enthusiasm for the new Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, expressing fond memories of working with the original cast, particularly praising Jennifer Lawrence's talent.

Julianne Moore Excited For The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping

Los Angeles [US], November 16 (ANI): Actress Julianne Moore has expressed excitement about the continuation of 'The Hunger Games' franchise, saying she looks forward to watching the upcoming prequel 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', which is set to arrive in theatres later this month, according to People. Moore, 65, who portrayed President Alma Coin in the original film saga, shared her thoughts on the franchise's latest instalment during an exclusive interview with People.

"I'm excited to go [see it]," Moore said about 'Sunrise on the Reaping', which is set 24 years before the events of the original story and follows a teenage Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games. "It opens around Thanksgiving. That's Hunger Games time," she added with a laugh, referring to the franchise's tradition of releasing its films around the end of November, coinciding with the annual holiday.

Based on the bestselling book series by Suzanne Collins, 'The Hunger Games' follows a dozen districts that are required to select one boy and one girl, aged between 12 and 18, to compete in an annual event in which 24 participants fight until only one remains, according to People. Moore appeared as President Alma Coin, the leader of District 13 and the head of the second rebellion against the Capitol, in 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1' (2014) and 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2' (2015).

The original film series began with 'The Hunger Games' in 2012, followed by 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' in 2013. It featured Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, Lenny Kravitz, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Sam Claflin, alongside Moore and Woody Harrelson.

Reflecting on her experience working on the two 'Mockingjay' films, the Oscar-winning actress said she had fond memories of the cast and crew. "I think it was just working with all those fantastic people. I love them," she said. Speaking particularly about Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the original films, Moore added, "I just think she's so funny. She's so talented." "She was a great Katniss, and I love to watch her in everything," she further said.

The franchise expanded with its first prequel, 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes', released in 2023. The film followed a young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, who was assigned to mentor tribute Lucy Gray Baird, portrayed by Rachel Zegler, during the 10th annual Hunger Games. The late Donald Sutherland played Snow in the first four films, while Ralph Fiennes takes over the role in the upcoming prequel. 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' will see Joseph Zada portray a younger version of Haymitch Abernathy, originally played by Woody Harrelson, during his participation in the 50th Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will also reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, respectively. The upcoming film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, as per the outlet. Moore, meanwhile, continues her partnership with Eli Lilly for its Brain Health Matters campaign. (ANI)