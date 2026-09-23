Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the team of 'Dholi' for winning Best Garhwali Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards, a first for the dialect, which he said will give a new identity to the state's culture and traditions.

Other Winners at the 72nd National Film Awards Meanwhile, veteran actor Anant Nag was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the growth and development of the Indian cinema.Randeep Hooda received the Best Debut Film of a Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his biographical drama film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' Yami Gautam was honoured with the Best Actor for Article 370 and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.Mammootty has recieved his fourth National Film Award on Tuesday. He has been honoured for his performance in Bramayugam. Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran.Article 370 also won Best Feature Film, while Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.Among other winners, Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film, Raayan won Best Tamil Film, Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film.Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking.The 72nd National Film Awards took place in Gujarat for the first time this year. It took place at Kevadia which is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday congratulated the team of Garhwali film ‘Dholi’ for receiving the Best Garhwali Feature Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards, calling the achievement a recognition of the state’s rich folk language, culture and traditions.Chief Minister Dhami extended his greetings and best wishes to the entire team of ‘Dholi’ and said the recognition would help give a new identity to Garhwali language and culture across the country."Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of the film ‘Dholi’ for receiving the honor of Best Garhwali Feature Film at the 72nd #NationalFilmAwards," CM Dhami wrote on X.He further said that this was the first time a film made in the Garhwali dialect of Uttarakhand had received a National Film Award.“This is the first time that a film made in the regional dialect Garhwali of Uttarakhand has been honored with a National Film Award. This achievement will surely give a new identity to our rich folk language, culture, and traditions across the country,” the Chief Minister added.Dhami added that continuous efforts were being made in Uttarakhand to encourage filmmaking in regional languages and dialects.“Continuous efforts are being made in Uttarakhand to encourage filmmaking in regional languages and dialects. This accomplishment of ‘Dholi’ will undoubtedly inspire the young filmmakers and artists of the state to create films based on stories connected to their roots,” he said.Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of the film ‘Dholi’ for receiving the honor of Best Garhwali Feature Film at the 72nd #NationalFilmAwards. This is the first time that a film made in the regional dialect Garhwali of Uttarakhand has been honored with a National Film Award. This achievement will work to give a new identity to our rich folk language, culture, and traditions across the country. Continuous efforts are being made in Uttarakhand to encourage filmmaking in regional languages and dialects. This accomplishment of ‘Dholi’ will undoubtedly inspire the young filmmakers and artists of the state to create films based on stories connected to their roots. — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 22, 2026The film is directed by Dinesh Bhonsle. The award has brought attention to Garhwali cinema and highlighted the role of regional films in preserving local languages, traditions and stories.Meanwhile, veteran actor Anant Nag was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the growth and development of the Indian cinema.Randeep Hooda received the Best Debut Film of a Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his biographical drama film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' Yami Gautam was honoured with the Best Actor for Article 370 and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.Mammootty has recieved his fourth National Film Award on Tuesday. He has been honoured for his performance in Bramayugam. Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran.Article 370 also won Best Feature Film, while Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.Among other winners, Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film, Raayan won Best Tamil Film, Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film.Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking.The 72nd National Film Awards took place in Gujarat for the first time this year. It took place at Kevadia which is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.