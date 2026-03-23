Actor Tom Holland took to Instagram to share a poster for Zendaya's upcoming film, 'The Drama'. He expressed his excitement, writing that the movie is 'going to floor you' and urged fans to get tickets.

Tom Holland Cheers for Zendaya's New Film

Actor Tom Holland has given a big shoutout to Zendaya's upcoming film The Drama, and his excitement has caught fans' attention. Tom Holland, took to his Instagram account to show his support and cheer for the film. Holland shared a poster for The Drama with a caption that read: "I honestly couldn't be more excited for you to see this movie, and believe me when I say it's going to floor you. Get your tickets now!" Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

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About 'The Drama'

The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, is a romantic dark comedy. The film follows the story of Emma and Charlie, played by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, whose relationship is tested when an unexpected event disrupts their wedding week. The movie also features actors Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates.

Holland and Zendaya: On and Off Screen

Holland and Zendaya have been dating for several years. Speculation began earlier this month about the two potentially getting married, though they haven't made any official announcement.

Future Collaborations and Production Updates

Holland and Zendaya also have a couple of projects lined up together in the future. The two will next star in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, set to be released on July 17. They will also appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theatres on July 31. The film is the fourth instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man franchise. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film follows Holland's last Spider-Man outing, ending with his friends and loved ones forgetting his identity.

During filming in England in September 2025, Holland sustained a mild concussion but has since recovered. (ANI)