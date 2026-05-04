Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a heartfelt tribute for his late friend Sushil Kumar. In an emotional Instagram post, Salman called him a 'brother of 42 years' and remembered his positive attitude, even in the toughest of times.

Salman Khan's Heartfelt Tribute to 'Brother of 42 Years'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an emotional note on social media as he remembered his close friend Sushil Kumar, who passed away recently. Calling him a brother of many years, Salman spoke about their long bond and the memories they shared. Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a picture with Sushil Kumar and wrote a heartfelt message.

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In his note, Salman described his friend as someone who was always positive, even during tough times. Sharing how Sushil would say "farak nai painda sab theek hoga" and stay strong no matter what, Salman wrote, "This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing and no pain, no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai painda sab theek hoga (doesn't matter, everything will be fine). Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 mins ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor went on to add how his friend faced life and even death with a smile, saying there would be "no tears" but only memories. He wrote, "No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra (brother) died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don't know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao (Some may go earlier, some later, everyone has to go. We don't know when or how, so make sure you do something meaningful before you leave). now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit."

On The Work Front

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan', is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon. (ANI)