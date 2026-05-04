Actress Trisha Krishnan visited the Tirupati temple on her birthday. This comes at a time when she has been facing massive online attacks linking her to actor Vijay, especially after his political debut and rumours about his divorce.

Chennai: Actress Trisha Krishnan visited the Tirupati temple today to seek blessings on her birthday. Her visit is grabbing headlines because today is also the vote-counting day in Tamil Nadu.

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Trisha has been at the centre of a major storm recently. She faced a lot of cyberattacks during the election season, especially after actor Vijay launched his political party. There were wild allegations that she was having an affair with him.

Today is Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Day

Today is a crucial day, not just for Tamil Nadu, but also for Vijay's new party, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), as election results are being announced. Ever since Vijay entered politics, his personal life has been under the scanner. During the campaign, the attacks against Trisha got really intense.

Things got worse when news about Vijay's divorce started doing the rounds. His public appearance with Trisha around the same time only added fuel to the fire in Tamil Nadu's political circles. Reports claimed that Vijay's divorce petition mentioned a relationship with another prominent actress. Soon, everyone started speculating that the actress was Trisha, which led to a massive wave of online trolling against her.

Adding to the drama, after casting her vote, Trisha posted a picture of her inked finger on social media. For the background music, she used the song 'Arjunar Villu' from her 2013 hit film with Vijay, 'Ghilli'. What really got people talking was that she used the whistle part of the song. The whistle happens to be the symbol of Vijay's party, TVK. Many social media users felt this was her way of showing support for Vijay.