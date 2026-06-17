Tom Holland has sparked fresh speculation about a possible secret wedding with Zendaya after addressing viral AI images and ongoing rumours, while also opening up about their strong bond and relationship stability.

Tom Holland has sparked fresh speculation that he may have already married Zendaya, ending months of curiosity around the couple’s relationship status. The two actors, who got engaged in December 2024 after years of dating, have recently been at the center of renewed rumours suggesting their wedding may have already taken place.

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Wedding Rumours Fueled By Cryptic Comments

Talk around their marriage gained momentum after Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, hinted in an interview that the ceremony had already happened, suggesting fans “missed it.” Zendaya’s own ambiguous responses during media appearances added more fuel to the ongoing speculation, without confirming or denying the claims directly.

Holland Reacts To Viral Wedding Talk

Addressing the buzz in a recent interview, Holland referenced viral AI-generated wedding images that circulated online and were widely shared across social media. He joked that even his grandmother briefly believed the photos were real and thought she had been left out of the ceremony.

When asked about the wedding rumours, he avoided giving a clear answer but suggested that close family members were already aware of what happened, while choosing not to elaborate further.

Strong Bond At The Centre Of Their Relationship

Beyond the speculation, Holland spoke about his close bond with Zendaya, describing her as someone who deeply understands the pressures of their profession. He said their relationship provides stability in a demanding industry and that they support each other in ways few others could.

The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where their on-screen partnership eventually developed into a real-life relationship that continues to draw global attention.