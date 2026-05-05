Tom Holland revealed he and partner Zendaya enjoy crocheting together. He shared the detail at an event in Los Angeles, noting the hobby helps him relax. Zendaya also recently opened up about their strong connection and feeling calm with him.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Shared Hobby

Actor Tom Holland shared a rare glimpse into his personal life with partner Zendaya, revealing that the couple enjoys crocheting together at home, according to People. Holland, 29, made the revelation during the 2nd Annual Bero Padel Classic in Los Angeles, where he interacted with Olympian Tom Daley. Daley, known for his passion for knitting alongside his diving career, surprised Holland with a crocheted holder for a Bero can. Reacting to the gift, the actor noted that the white yarn design looked "like a spider web," as per the outlet.

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"So we have been crocheting at home," Holland said, referring to Zendaya, who was also present at the event. "I absolutely love it." Sharing why he enjoys the hobby, Holland added, "I just find it, like, turns my brain off. Had a stressful day. I can't do anything else and do it. I have to be lasered in," according to People.

Relationship and Marriage Rumours

Zendaya, also 29, recently spoke about her relationship with Holland during an appearance on The New York Times' Modern Love podcast. Reflecting on their first meeting during a screen test for their 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, she said, "I knew this is my person because I don't feel nervous around them."

"I feel really peaceful, and I feel really calm, like, oh, I actually feel more nervous when I'm away from you than when I'm with you," she added, noting that Holland put her at ease "just by being a nice person." The couple, romantically linked since 2017, got engaged in January 2025, though speculation about their marriage continues.

Rumours intensified after Zendaya's stylist Law Roach hinted at a secret wedding during the 2026 Actor Awards, saying, "The wedding has already happened... It's very true!" However, neither Holland nor Zendaya has publicly confirmed the reports. Zendaya also fueled speculation during promotions for her film The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson, by appearing at multiple red carpets in bridal-themed outfits, including designs by Louis Vuitton and Giorgio Armani, according to People.

Upcoming Project

The couple is set to reunite on screen in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, where they will portray Athena and Telemachus, respectively. The film is scheduled for release on July 17. (ANI)