Tom Cruise is set to star in 'Digger,' a black comedy by director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. He will play Digger Rockwell, a powerful and offbeat character, a departure from his usual action roles. The first footage was recently unveiled.

Over the years, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has cemented his status as one of cinema's greatest action stars. This time, however, he is set to surprise audiences with a completely different avatar in 'Digger,' offering a fresh and unexpected side of his talent.

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First Glimpse of 'Digger' Unveiled

On Tuesday, new assets from the black comedy epic Digger, the latest directorial effort from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, were unveiled. A newly released retrospective from Warner Bros., celebrating the remarkable career of Tom Cruise, has offered fans an intriguing first glimpse of Digger. Though brief, the footage provides a tantalizing look at Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a larger-than-life figure said to be the most powerful man in the world.

Far removed from the action-hero persona that has defined much of his recent work, the role appears to place Cruise in a darkly comic, unpredictable, and offbeat world.

A Dream Collaboration for Cruise and Inarritu

Sharing the footage, Tom on Instagram wrote, "For the last 46 years, it has been my privilege to work alongside countless talented artists and crews to create these characters, stories, and films for you all. I'm looking forward to seeing you at the movies! DIGGER. Only in theaters this October."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ7xGOJRS1q/?hl=en Check out the film's new poster here. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ7wLLqBDpc/?hl=en The trailer of the film will be unveiled on July 13.

Earlier speaking at the CinemaCon, the 'Mission: Impossible' actor couldn't help but gush over the idea of working with Inarritu, saying, "This was the kind of movie that I wanted to make movies. The movie is wild, it's funny, and I can't wait for you all to see it."

Director Innaritu also explained how he first had the idea of 'Digger' nine years ago and that he has been discussing it with Cruise over the past seven years. "Watching Tom Cruise becoming Digger Rockwell, I was not prepared for that. Embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless... this role could be his most challenging, hire-wire act," he said.

Stellar Supporting Cast

Besides Cruise in the lead role, the film also stars Sandra Huller, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde, and Emma D'Arcy.