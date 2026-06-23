The makers of 'Welcome To The Jungle' unveiled the film's new song 'Tera Paisa Mera Paisa'. Sung by Akshay Kumar among others, the fun track features Akshay, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film releases on June 26.

The makers of 'Welcome To The Jungle' on Tuesday unveiled the film's new track 'Tera Paisa Mera Paisa'. Sung by Akshay Kumar, Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Rubai, and Vikram Montrose, 'Tera Paisa Mera Paisa' is a fun track.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The track turns the idea of paisa paisa into a high-energy musical celebration. With Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez bringing the heat on screen, it is designed to make you smile, groove, and sing along, as per the makers.

Check out the track here. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ7fcrwNnmS/?hl=en

The song was launched in Mumbai in the presence of the film's ensemble cast.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali. An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It will be out in cinema halls on June 26. (ANI)