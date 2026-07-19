Makers of Tom Cruise's film 'Digger' released a new promo with the actor as Digger Rockwell. This comes ahead of his appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony. The comedy, directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu, releases on October 2, 2026.

The makers of Tom Cruise's upcoming film 'Digger' have released a new promotional video featuring the actor in his character, Digger Rockwell, ahead of Cruise's appearance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

In the video shared on Sunday, Cruise appears as 'Digger Rockwell' and delivers a message referring to some of football's biggest names, including Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In the video, Cruise aka Digger Rockwell, says, "You want to know what separates a legend from everybody else? Well, it ain't luck. It ain't even speed. Yeah, it's control. The greats, Pele, Maradona, Cristiano, Messi... they don't hell chase the ball. The ball answers to them." "For me, Digger. I play with a much, much bigger ball, and I don't play just to win, I play to dominate. Woo. Woo. See now we legends, we can make you believe just about anything. Even that gravity doesn't exist. Ain't that right, Maggie? Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole," he adds.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia)

Star-Studded FIFA 2026 Closing Ceremony

According to the makers, Cruise will appear at the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony alongside Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, IShowSpeed and Jennifer Hudson.

About The Film 'Digger'

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu, Digger is a comedy that stars Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company is linked to an environmental disaster that could lead to a global crisis. The film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons in key roles.

Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde are also part of the cast.

The film is set to release in cinemas and IMAX on October 2, 2026. (ANI)