Washington, DC [US], October 17 (ANI): Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly parting ways after an eight-month romance because they "weren't able to figure it out as a couple," reported Page Six.

A source informed that the pair "ended up realising that they should keep it professional," adding that they "wanted to save the future of their friendship and their movie."



Cruise and de Armas, who were first linked in February, star in the forthcoming supernatural thriller "Deeper," as quoted by Page Six

"They got together to see if they would be able to work together, and that developed into something more, which neither of them expected," the insider said.



But "like any good movie," the source continued, "it all comes to an end, and that was the case for Tom and Ana."



The outlet described Cruise as polarising, saying that "people either fall in love with him or jump off the train because it's too hard to keep up."

While there "is no pettiness" over how the duo's relationship ended, the insider noted that a reconciliation is unlikely because Cruise "usually doesn't go back to the well."



As for whether his longstanding involvement with the controversial Church of Scientology played a factor in their split, the source claimed the romance "didn't go deep enough or last long enough for Scientology to make or break their relationship, as per the outlet.



The Sun reported Wednesday that the actor and the actress "aren't dating anymore," with an insider explaining that the two no longer felt a "spark" and "realised they weren't going to go the distance."



The source noted that Cruise and de Armas have "both been really adult" about the breakup and "still love each other's company."



The insider shared that "their time as a couple has run its course," insisting they "are better off as mates" and will "remain good friends," reported Page Six.



The last time Cruise and de Armas were seen together was in late July when they were photographed holding hands in Vermont during a low-key getaway, according to Page Six. (ANI)



