Dwayne Johnson has responded to mixed reviews of the live-action 'Moana', stating he's proud of the film's cultural representation. He noted that what matters is that "the culture really stood up" and urged a focus beyond the opening weekend.

Dwayne Johnson has responded to the mixed reviews of Disney's live-action 'Moana', saying mixed critical reactions are simply part of the entertainment business while expressing pride in the film and its cultural representation.

Johnson on Mixed Reviews and Cultural Pride

The movie has earned USD 266 million globally since its July 10 premiere, according to Deadline. Despite the response, Johnson said what mattered was that "the culture really stood up" in the Polynesian-inspired story.

"Our first two reviews came out. I'll never forget it... They were amazing. I was like, wow," Johnson told People magazine, recalling the film's early reviews. He said the reviews then "went another way, as sometimes happens."

"That's just the way it goes because we're in this business," Johnson added.

Johnson, who received a Golden Globe nomination, returned as the demigod Maui in the live-action adaptation after first voicing the character in Disney's animated Moana a decade ago. The live-action film is directed by Thomas Kail and stars Catherina Laga'aia as Moana.

Box Office Performance and Disney's Outlook

Reflecting on the film's performance and reception, Johnson said the focus should extend beyond its opening weekend. "The challenge was, okay, let's remember, though, what's going to be beyond this opening weekend. Let's remember what's happening right now and the noise that's happening right now," he said, adding, "If you love it, great. If you don't, no problem."

The film's box office performance has also drawn attention from Disney. CEO Josh D'Amaro recently addressed the lower-than-expected turnout in a letter to shareholders, saying that even when franchise films such as The Mandalorian and Grogu and the live-action Moana do not meet box office expectations, investments in those properties can benefit other parts of the company.

D'Amaro said Moana is "expected to be a strong title on Disney+," building on the success of the original animated film, which he described as one of the most streamed movies of all time. (ANI)