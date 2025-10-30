More than two decades after Tobey Maguire first swung into action as Spider-Man, fresh buzz suggests he could return for Spider-Man 4, after writer Mattson Tomlin hinted at reviving the beloved superhero’s story

The Spider-Man multiverse might have another big twist waiting for fans. More than 20 years after Tobey Maguire first wore the iconic red-and-blue suit in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, there’s growing buzz that he could return for another film — thanks to a recent hint from Hollywood screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman: Part II, set the internet abuzz when he revealed his interest in writing Spider-Man 4 with Tobey back in action. Responding to a fan’s question on X (formerly Twitter), Tomlin said he would love to explore a version of Spider-Man who’s now a husband and father — an older, more grounded Peter Parker. He explained that, after eight Spider-Man movies, that’s the kind of story that excites him most.

His comments have reignited fans’ long-standing hopes for a continuation of Raimi’s original trilogy, especially after Maguire’s crowd-pleasing comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). That film united Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in one of Marvel’s most memorable crossover moments.

When another fan asked recently if there had been any progress on the idea, Tomlin replied that such a project would take time and involve many moving parts — but he added that he hasn’t been told “no,” which fans took as a hopeful sign.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, Tomlin’s remarks have fueled speculation that Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire might still happen someday.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland will return to the big screen as the MCU’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters on July 31, 2026. Holland has described the upcoming film as a “fresh start” for his version of Peter Parker after the emotional events of No Way Home.