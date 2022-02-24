Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

Remember the Spidey memes that were doing rounds after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home? Well, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have re-created the meme to announce the digital release date of Tom Holland starrer film.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have announced the digital release of Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film’s digital release announcement comes in a hilarious manner that has been breaking the internet.

A photo featuring the three Spider-Mans – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland was used to announce the release. But it was no ordinary photo. In a clever manner, the makers recreated the hilarious meme on the three Spider-Mans that did round on social media soon after the film’s release. In the meme, all three Spider-Mans are seen pointing towards each other.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland’s winning streak continues; Unchartered makes $44.1 million over the weekend

See the image here:

With this image, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital release on March 22 and April 12. In another post, Sony Pictures posted a BTS (behind the scenes) video from the film. “Get more Spidey, more villains, and more fun with over 80 minutes of new and behind the scenes content! #SpiderManNoWayHome is on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12!” read Sony Pictures’ caption.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

Even since the film was released in the theatres on December 17, it has been breaking records. It first went on to become the highest-grossing film to cross the $1 billion mark since the pandemic to becoming the sixth highest-grossing film ever. Recently, it grossed $772 million at the USA’s domestic box office, beating James Cameron’s Avatar.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured all the three Spider-Mans – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland for the first time. Before the film’s release, pictures of the three actors from the sets had leaked online after which the excitement among the superhero’s fans had increased by two folds. Amidst this, Andrew Garfield kept on denying him returning to the screen.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King

However, after the film’s release, Andrew Garfield revealed that even Emma Stone, his former girlfriend, was not aware of his return to the multiverse of villains. The only three people whom Garfield had revealed about the film were his parents and his brother.