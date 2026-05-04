Actor Vijay's TVK party leads in 110 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. As his family celebrated, the party emerged as the single-largest, with Vijay leading in the two constituencies he is contesting from, signaling a major political shift.

In a dramatic electoral development in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's family was seen celebrating at their residence as the party continued its strong lead across the state, with early projections placing it ahead in 110 of the total 234 seats. The celebrations at Vijay's home were marked by joy and music, with family members dancing and singing the song 'Whistle Podu' from his film 'The Greatest of All Time.' The track also holds significance as it is associated with the party's identity. Vijay's family members, including cousins, were present during the celebrations as the trends updates showed the party maintaining its lead.

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TVK Emerges as Single-Largest Party

According to the latest counting trends, TVK has emerged as the single-largest party in the state, with a broader political impact already visible across constituencies. Projections indicated the party leading in 110 constituencies. That leaaves TVK 8 short of the halfway mark a number that is likely to be made up of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance.

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu witnessed a major shift as counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday, with results still awaiting official declaration by the Election Commission. AIADMK was ahead in 64 constituencies, while DMK was leading in 44 seats. Smaller parties, including Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were leading in 4, 5, and 3 seats, respectively.

Celebrations Erupt as Trends Favour TVK

As the trends unfolded, TVK workers gathered outside the party headquarters in Chennai, waving flags and distributing sweets in celebration of the party's performance.

Security was tightened around Vijay's residence, with senior police officials deployed at the site. Actor Trisha Krishnan was also seen arriving at Vijay's house amid the celebrations.

'End of Dynasty': TVK Confident of Solo Victory

Party spokesperson Felix Gerald reacted strongly to the emerging mandate, saying, "You will see that there is no need for any coalition. I can assure you that much, we will form the Govt on our own...There are no ifs and buts; it is a very clear mandate. The message is very clear - people have put a full stop to the loot, corruption, nepotism and family politics. This is the end of dynasty, this is the end of DMK," said TVK's national spokesperson Felix Gerald.

Vijay Leads in Both Contested Seats

Vijay himself has been a key highlight of the election, contesting from Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur. In Tiruchirappalli (East), he was leading by more than 6,000 votes after the fourth round, securing 16,579 votes against DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj, who had around 10,000 votes. In Perambur, he was ahead by a margin of over 10,000 votes against DMK candidate R D Shekar.

The results have positioned Vijay as a major new force in Tamil Nadu politics, with his party's performance being widely viewed as a significant political shift in the state's long-standing Dravidian political landscape.