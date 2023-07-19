Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TMKOC: Is Disha Vakani finally making comeback to the show? Know details

    According to recent news reports, it might be possible that ace TV star Disha Vakani who became a huge household name with her remarkable performance as Dayaben Gada in longest running and clean comedy-family entertainer show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, might finally make a comeback on the iconic comedy show.

    Disha Vakani, who is everyone's favourite Dayaben Gada and plays the wife of Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi), has been away from the television screens for quite some time since 2017 when she went for a maternity break from the show and never returned again. It is a known fact that all audiences and fans of the show really miss watching her as Dayaben on the screen. For ardent fans who have wanted to see Dayaben (Disha Vakani) back on the screens entertaining them with her brilliant performance as Daya, this might be a piece of exciting news. We do see her in a cameo appearance in the show every now and then. Dayaben might finally return to Gokuldham society to Jethalal soon.

    In case you all are not aware, in recent episodes, Jethalal was irked and livid at his brother-in-law Sundar who was ultimately unsuccessful in bringing Dayaben Gada back into society. When Sundar listens to his Jeejaji Jethalal, he gives the exciting news that Daya might return home to Gokuldham society. In light of this exciting news, fans of the iconic indian comedy show are thrilled and euphoric that Dayaben will be marking her return to the show.

    Before this, in an interview, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said that he could never force or compel Disha to come back into the show even if she does not want to come back. Giving insight, he revealed, "Even today, I wish that our original Daya Bhabhi, aka Disha Vakani, comes back. Disha is like my sister. She wants to spend time with her family and has two kids. If, she does not want to come back. Then I cannot force her." He also shared he is open to finding a new Dayaben but wants that type of finesse, nuance and perfection in acting chops and performance on screens.

