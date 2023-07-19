Oppenheimer Review: Christopher Nolan’s film gets thumbs up; calls it ‘Most Important Film of This Century'

While viewers will have to wait a little over a day for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to be released on the big screen, early screenings have received rave reviews. It won't be the only film released this month; Greta Gerwig's Barbie will be released on the same day. Furthermore, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is already in cinemas. People might go from all over the world to witness Christopher Nolan's films in cinemas. Because of some fantastic marketing, a purportedly amazing premise, and a star-studded ensemble, the buzz for Oppenheimer is at an all-time high.

The official review embargo for Oppenheimer falls on Wednesday, but writer-director Paul Schrader has strong words for the World War II scientific epic.

Also Read: Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy reveals he read the Bhagwad Gita to prepare for Christopher Nolan's film

On Facebook, the screenwriter of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ referred to Oppenheimer as "the best, most important film of this century." If you only watch one film in theatres this year, make it Oppenheimer. I'm not a fan of Nolan, but this one knocks the doors off the hinges."

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the head of the Manhattan Project during World War II, which was responsible for developing the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, and others feature in the $100 million movie. Previous early reactions to the film coming out of its Paris world premiere earlier this month were also raves. Some samples:

Also Read: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb

On Twitter, Telegraph film critic Robbie Collins said, "Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it's a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can't even remember what else."

"Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy," Total Film's Matt Maytum tweeted. An enormous historical drama with a particular Nolan sensibility: suspense, structure, sense of scale, astonishing sound design, and stunning images. Wow.”

"Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling, and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and the many, many others involved — some just for a scene," AP film writer Lindsey Bahr wrote on Twitter. It's difficult to discuss something as complicated as this in a stupid medium like a tweet or thread, but Oppenheimer is a serious, philosophical, adult drama that's as stressful and exhilarating as Dunkirk. And the big moment — THAT MOMENT — is incredible."

The Oscar-winning filmmaker directs the movie, which centres around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), who is responsible for the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's book "American Prometheus," published in 2005.