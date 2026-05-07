- Home
- India
- Who is Saayoni Ghosh? Mamata Banerjee’s Young TMC Leader Who Grabbed Attention in Bengal Elections
Who is Saayoni Ghosh? Mamata Banerjee’s Young TMC Leader Who Grabbed Attention in Bengal Elections
Saayoni Ghosh is a TMC leader and former actress who gained attention in Bengal politics under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. She became a prominent youth face during elections, often going viral for her campaigns and speeches.
From Films to Politics
Saayoni Ghosh is an Indian actress-turned-politician and a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). She started her career in Bengali films and television before entering politics. Over time, she became a well-known youth face of TMC and actively participated in election campaigns across West Bengal.
Rise in Bengal Politics
She gained major attention during the West Bengal Assembly elections due to her energetic campaigning and strong public speeches. Saayoni Ghosh, who is also a Member of Parliament from Jadavpur, became one of the most visible TMC leaders during the polls.
Viral Moments and Controversies
Saayoni Ghosh often went viral for her bold political statements and campaign style. She faced criticism and trolling over past remarks and old social media posts that resurfaced during elections, which further increased her visibility in political debates and online discussions.
Political Identity and Current Role
Despite controversies, she remains an active TMC leader and continues to represent the party’s youth wing and campaign efforts. Her journey from entertainment to politics has made her a widely discussed figure in Bengal’s political landscape, especially during election seasons.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.