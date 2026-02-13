Reliance Retail's Tira launched its 'YOU. MORE THAN ANYTHING.' campaign, positioning beauty as personal. In a pioneering move, it onboarded Ahaan Panday as its first male ambassador, joining Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suhana Khan.

Tira, Reliance Retail's omnichannel beauty destination, on Friday, announced the launch of its new brand campaign, 'YOU. MORE THAN ANYTHING.' - a cultural moment that reframes beauty as personal, ever-changing and reflective of real, evolving identities. Marking a category-first pioneer move, Tira has onboarded 'Saiyaara' fame Ahaan Panday as one of its brand ambassadors, positioning itself among the first beauty retailers in India to introduce a male celebrity ambassador. Ahaan joins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suhana Khan, further expanding the brand's dynamic and evolving ambassador family.

A More Inclusive View of Beauty

This signals a significant cultural expansion for Tira and reinforces the brand's commitment to representing a more modern, inclusive view of beauty that reflects generational relevance and the diverse expressions of self.

Reframing Beauty as an Everyday Experience

The campaign signals a decisive shift in how beauty is being represented and experienced today. Rather than viewing beauty through the lens of transformational norms, Tira's campaign positions it as a lived, everyday experience - shaped by moods, micro-moments and multiple versions of self. It is a cultural shift away from the before-and-after narratives and brings the focus back to how beauty is intuitive in everyday moments.

Rooted in the brand's philosophy, 'Tira. For Every You', the campaign underscores the platform's commitment to building an inclusive beauty ecosystem, one that removes intimidation, simplifies discovery and enables consumers to engage with beauty on their own terms. As a discovery-first beauty destination spanning skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance and tools, Tira continues to push the category forward by pairing access and curation with cultural relevance - ensuring beauty feels intuitive, expressive and accessible to all.

CEO on Campaign Philosophy

Commenting on the campaign launch, Bhakti Modi, CEO & co-founder of Tira, stated, "At Tira, we've always believed that beauty is inherently personal. It evolves with who you are and how you choose to express yourself. 'YOU. MORE THAN ANYTHING.' reflects that belief. Bringing Ahaan Panday into the Tira family is a natural extension of our philosophy. His presence reflects the way beauty is evolving today. As a discovery-led platform, we're committed to creating a space where every individual can explore and express themselves with confidence."

Ahaan Panday on Joining Tira

Sharing his perspective on the association, Ahaan Panday said, "Being part of Tira's campaign feels like me. I love that the campaign looks at beauty as something personal - not something you have to fit into, but something that moves with you. For me, grooming and skincare are about feeling confident and comfortable. Tira, as a platform, makes that journey easy and approachable. It's exciting to be associated with a brand that's opening up beauty to everyone and encouraging people to embrace every version of themselves."

Campaign Rollout and Market Position

The campaign will roll out across TV, digital platforms, social media, in-store experiences and brand films - bringing to life Tira's vision of beauty that is inclusive, expressive and rooted in real life.

By continuing to push the boundaries of representation and access, Tira strengthens its position as a platform that is not only shaping the future of beauty retail in India, but also the cultural conversations around it. (ANI)