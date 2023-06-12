Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Never-before-seen jodi of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, produced by Kangana Ranaut

    Tiku Weds Sheru is the first collaboration between Prime Video and Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the comedy drama is co-written by Srivastva and Amit Tiwari. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream Tiku Weds Sheru starting June 23.
     

    Prime Video announced the global premiere of its comedy drama Tiku Weds Sheru today. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the movie features a never-before-seen jodi of prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, this is a quirky story of love and passion fueled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams. Tiku Weds Sheru will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 23. Tiku Weds Sheru is the latest addition to the Prime membership. 

    A tale of two eccentric,  starry eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru  is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges. Will their relationship survive the odds thrown at them?

    “Comedy dramas are a sheer joy to watch, they take you through a wheel of emotions. Tiku Weds Sheru will not only leave people with exuberance and merriment with its carefully crafted characters but will also keep them invested in this heartwarming story of shared passion,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video. “We are delighted to partner with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films for this lilting comedy drama about dreams, passion and transformation - a fun-filled ride brought to life by Avneet and Nawaz, who play Tiku and Sheru, respectively. We are confident that the film will resonate with audiences across the globe.”
    “Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me,” said Creative Producer Kangana Ranaut. “My team and I are delighted to partner with Prime Video and take our film to viewers across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film.

