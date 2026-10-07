Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Bollywood veterans Jeetendra, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff, attended the naming ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai to honour the late music composer in the presence of his family.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the naming ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai on Monday. Several prominent personalities from the film industry, including Jeetendra, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover, were also present at the event to honour the legendary singer and music composer. The ceremony was held in the presence of Bappi Lahiri's family. Fadnavis was felicitated by the family of the late singer during the event.

Jackie Shroff also made an appearance at the ceremony following the reported attack on his son, actor Tiger Shroff, on Sunday. Jackie posed for photographs with the Maharashtra Chief Minister at the event and was seen wearing an all-white outfit.

Tributes from Bollywood

Suniel Shetty also attended the naming ceremony and expressed his happiness over the recognition accorded to the late musician. Speaking to the media, the actor said, "I think this should have happened many years ago—but better late than never. My family and I are absolutely thrilled; it’s truly wonderful. There isn’t just one song; all are good."

Actor Gulshan Grover described Bappi Lahiri as a "legend" in the fields of cinema and music. While talking to the media, he said, "He is a legend—in cinema, music, and art; he has earned such immense renown and acclaim. He has produced pathbreaking, extraordinary work, so it is a matter of great pride and honour that an artist of his stature is being recognised in this way... The entire family is filled with a sense of pride and honour; many congratulations to them. I don’t think there’s a single song of his that I don’t like."

Veteran actor Jeetendra also recalled his long-standing association with Bappi Lahiri, revealing that the two were neighbours and had worked together on 40 films. "We were both neighbours. I have worked on 40 films with Bappi Da. My producers and directors were always very happy, because he provided both good service and good music. If you don’t provide good service, even if the music is good, it doesn’t really count for much... I am very happy that I’ve come to this function," Jeetendra said while talking to the media.

A Look at Bappi Lahiri's Life and Legacy

Born Alokesh Lahiri on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, Bappi Lahiri came from a family with a rich tradition in classical music. His father, Aparesh Lahiri, was a renowned Bengali singer, while his mother, Banshori Lahiri, was a musician and singer well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. He was their only child.

Bappi Da began learning music at a young age and started playing the tabla when he was just three years old. He later went on to learn several other instruments, including the saxophone and guitar. His parents and maternal uncle, legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar, played significant roles in shaping his musical journey.

After receiving his initial training from his parents, Bappi Lahiri got his first opportunity in the Bengali film industry with 'Daadu' in 1972, at the age of 19. His first Hindi film as a music composer was 'Nanha Shikari' (1973), while his first Hindi composition was 'Tu Hi Mera Chanda', sung by Mukesh.

In 2016, Bappi Lahiri lent his voice to the character of Tamatoa in the Hindi-dubbed version of Disney's 3D animated fantasy adventure film 'Moana'. He also composed and sang 'Shona', the Hindi version of 'Shiny'. This marked his first experience dubbing for an animated character. At the 63rd Filmfare Awards, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and music.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022, at the age of 69, leaving behind a lasting musical legacy. The naming of the road after the celebrated singer and composer serves as a tribute to his contributions to the Indian music industry. (ANI)