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Ranabaali Box Office Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Surprises Trade With Strong Monday Hold
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has completed its first four days in theatres. The film recorded an impressive collection on Monday, surprising trade circles with its strong box office hold.
Ranabaali holds steady at box office
Rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda is showing his true box office pull with Ranabaali. The movie opened to positive talk but saw slightly lower opening numbers than expected. Fans kept the momentum going, and the collections look super steady now. The continuous holiday weekend helped the film post decent numbers. Vijay Deverakonda proves his star power once again. The movie just wrapped up its four-day run. Let us break down the total collections so far and see how much more it needs for a clean hit status.
Ranabaali movie 4 days collections
Ranabaali collected a solid 7 crore gross on its first Monday. The movie made a net of Rs 5.40 crores and a gross of 6.5 crores in India alone. Overseas markets brought in another 50 lakhs. The film retained almost 70 percent of its Sunday collections, which is a massive feat. Monday collections usually crash below the 50 percent mark for most releases. This 60 to 70 percent hold clearly shows the strong word of mouth. Sacnilk website reported a total four-day collection of Rs 43.85 crores. The overseas total stands at 9.5 crores. Meanwhile, Bollywood Movie Reviews website stated the film already touched the 50 crore mark in four days.
How much does Ranabaali need for a hit?
Rahul Sankrityan directed this intense drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the project. The director set the story in the 1880s, focusing on severe droughts, British atrocities, and the tragic death of millions. The makers spent around Rs 120 crores on the budget. The theatrical business stands at Rs 42 crores, which means the film needs an 85 crore gross to break even. The movie already recovered 50 to 60 percent of its target. The film will enter the safe zone if it maintains this pace over the next two weeks. Vijay is receiving massive praise for his acting. Director Nag Ashwin also appreciated the team and said Rashmika Mandanna blew his mind with her performance. Many critics agree that Vijay delivered the performance of a lifetime in Ranabaali.
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