Rahul Sankrityan directed this intense drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the project. The director set the story in the 1880s, focusing on severe droughts, British atrocities, and the tragic death of millions. The makers spent around Rs 120 crores on the budget. The theatrical business stands at Rs 42 crores, which means the film needs an 85 crore gross to break even. The movie already recovered 50 to 60 percent of its target. The film will enter the safe zone if it maintains this pace over the next two weeks. Vijay is receiving massive praise for his acting. Director Nag Ashwin also appreciated the team and said Rashmika Mandanna blew his mind with her performance. Many critics agree that Vijay delivered the performance of a lifetime in Ranabaali.