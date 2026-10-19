Kota Police detained three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case. SP Tejaswani Gautam said one accused was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and they planned to escape to Nepal. The suspects were nabbed while travelling on a train.

Arrests Made in Kota; Link to Bishnoi Gang Emerges

Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam on Monday said that Rehan, one of the three accused detained in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, had previously been in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang suspected of operating from the US. The three accused were detained by Kota City Police at a railway station while travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express.

According to Gautam, preliminary questioning revealed that they planned to travel to Delhi and then escape to Nepal. Speaking about the investigation, Gautam said the police received information about the accused at around 9:45 am and covered the exit points, platforms and other locations to apprehend them. Preliminary questioning revealed that they intended to travel to Delhi by this train and then escape to Nepal from there. Rehan had previously been in contact with Anil Pandit...,” she said while speaking to the media.

Details of the Apprehension

"We covered the exit points, platforms and various other locations to apprehend the accused. It was the Pune-Jaipur Express. We received the information around 9:45 AM. The Mumbai Police have arrived, and we will hand the accused over to them. Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity,” she added.

"The other two, one of whom is a minor and the other, Rehan, work as labourers in Sonipat," she further said.

Weapons Yet to be Recovered

During the press conference, Kota SP mentioned that the weapons used in the firing had not been recovered yet. The accused would be questioned about the weapons, and further legal action would follow based on the investigation.

The Firing Incident in Juhu

The Mumbai Police are investigating the firing incident that took place at around 7 pm on Sunday, when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. While Shroff escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Government Assures Support

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff’s residence on Sunday night following the incident. Shinde said the actor had suffered injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. He also said that Shroff and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government’s support.

Speaking about the incident, Shinde said, “Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated.” (ANI)