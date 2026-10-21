Three alleged shooters involved in the firing incident at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu on October 18 have been brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan. The accused, identified as Rehan alias Sukka, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, and Phool Singh, were arrested on Monday morning after fleeing from Mumbai.

Three men, accused of firing at Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's car, are now in Mumbai. Police brought them from Kota, Rajasthan. Officers arrested the suspects Monday morning, October 19. That was a day after the incident. Their transfer back to Mumbai needed careful police planning.

Sunday, October 18. That evening, bullets hit Shroff's car near a Juhu football ground. The actor escaped gunshot wounds, but gunpowder burned his right hand. His driver, Firdaus Ibrahim Baloch, wasn't so lucky. He suffered a gunshot to his left wrist and a fractured right ring finger. A pedestrian also got hurt.

Arrest and Intricate Escape Route

Rehan alias Sukka from Sonipat, Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai, Bihar; and Phool Singh, also from Haryana — Mumbai and Rajasthan Police caught them. They apprehended the trio at Kota railway station. After the firing, the accused fled Mumbai, travelling through Surat. Their ultimate goal: Nepal. Police intercepted them on a Pune-Jaipur express train, still in Kota.

Complex Journey to Mumbai

Security concerns forced police to delay the initial transport plan. Officials suspected someone followed their team. Mumbai Police quickly switched to 'Plan B.' They brought the accused by road to Mumbai early Wednesday. Doctors gave them a mandatory medical examination at GT Hospital. Later, police took them to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office. Interrogation began there.

For nearly a month, perpetrators meticulously planned this attack. They reconnoitered Tiger Shroff's movements. Especially his Sunday visits to Juhu's Pushpa Narsee football ground. An earlier attempt on October 11 failed — Shroff never appeared. The motorcycle used in the incident? They bought it on September 11.

Anil Pandit, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate, orchestrated the operation. Investigators believe he used an encrypted messaging app. Pandit claimed responsibility for the attack. Tuesday, October 20 — Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more individuals. Among them: two women, Kunal and Sumit, and Radha and Babita. They allegedly transported the firearm to Mumbai. They also helped Pandit coordinate.

"Authorities will 'respond to shooters in their own language,' Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared. He condemned the incident. Police still investigate the motive behind the firing. They probe potential links to the Bishnoi gang. Was Shroff the original target, or just an 'easy target'?

The investigation continues.