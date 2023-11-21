Tiger 3: Sunny Deol praised his 'Jeet' co-star Salman Khan post massive success; Here what he said

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' triumphs at the box office, earning praise from friend Sunny Deol, who previously collaborated with Khan in 'Jeet.' Deol congratulates Khan on social media, echoing the success of his own film, 'Gadar 2'

Sunny Deol took to social media to extend his congratulations to Salman Khan as Tiger 3 continues its successful run at the box office. The action-thriller, released on November 12, features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles and has been performing exceptionally well globally.

In an Instagram post, Sunny Deol shared a picture with Salman Khan and captioned it with a congratulatory message, saying, "Jeet Gaye," expressing joy over the film's success. The two actors share a history of collaboration, having previously worked together in the 1996 romantic-action film, "Jeet," alongside Karisma Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Tabu.

Notably, a few days ago, Sunny Deol had also praised Tiger 3 on his Instagram stories. He shared a poster of the Maneesh Sharma-directed movie, writing 'Tiger Zindabad' along with a fire emoji, showcasing his enthusiasm for Salman Khan's latest venture.

Sunny Deol's own film, "Gadar 2: The Katha Continues," released this year, has been a box office success as well. After the film's impressive opening day collection of around Rs 40 crore domestically, Salman Khan took to social media to applaud Sunny Deol and the entire team. Salman Khan wrote, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2. @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @Anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @ZeeStudios_ #TeamGadar."

On the work front Sunny Deol is working with Aamir Khan for a movie tentatively titled 'Lahore 1947'. While Aamir Khan is not starring on it, he is producing the film under his banner Aamir Khan productions.

Salman Khan is currently basking in the glory of his latest success Tiger 3. He is also rumoured to star in a movie that is to be produced by Karan Johar. It will be interesting to see Salman Khan in a KJo movie. Notably Salman Khan has never worked with Karan Johar in a film post the huge impactful cameo in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.