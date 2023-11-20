Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tiger 3: Salman Khan drops major hints for Tiger 4 at IND VS AUS world cup final - Watch

    After the blockbuster success of Tiger 3, Bollywood duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif tease fans with the prospect of a sequel during the ICC World Cup 2023 final match between IND and AUS.

    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Salman Khan has strongly hinted that the popular duo of Tiger and Zoya, played by himself and Katrina Kaif, might make a comeback in Tiger 4. This revelation came up during a chat with Katrina at the sidelines of the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday, where the Bollywood couple was promoting their latest hit, Tiger 3. The third movie in the Tiger series has not only been doing well in theaters but has also crossed the impressive Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office.

    While Katrina was talking about cricketer Virat Kohli's dedication to the game, Salman dropped a big hint about the possibility of another sequel in the Tiger series. Katrina Kaif said “Watching Virat when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now just look at the journey and the graph…,”   to which Salman quickly replied, " And, you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 na and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60,” 

    Katrina, praising both Salman and Virat as excellent fitness inspirations, also applauded Anushka Sharma for her unwavering support for her husband.
    As reported by IANS she said, “They (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) are such wonderful support to each other. You can see whenever Virat is playing, there is joy on her (Anushka’s) face, it’s beautiful to see that,”

     

     

    In terms of box office numbers, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that Tiger 3 has earned a noteworthy Rs 214.25 crore in the domestic box office so far. Notably, the film collected Rs 18.25 crore on Saturday, and its Sunday earnings were somewhat affected by the concurrent ICC World Cup 2023 final.

