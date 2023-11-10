Tiger 3 REVIEW: Hit or flop? Did Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film get 1 star? Read this

As the highly-anticipated Bollywood movie ‘Tiger 3’, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, gears up for its release, a tweet has stirred up a storm on the internet. Read what it is written

A tweet has caused quite a commotion on the internet as the much-awaited film of Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Tiger 3, which will premiere on November 12 and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead female role, is much anticipated by fans. The first review of Tiger 3 is out a few days before the release. On X (formerly Twitter), a box office tracker shared a brief review of the film giving it four stars and praising the performance of the primary cast (Salman, Katrina, and Emraan Hashmi), calling it 'flawless'.

On the other hand, the tweet by X page ‘News Of Bollywood’ had provided an early review of ‘Tiger 3’, labelling it as a ‘very bad film’.

The tweet claims that the majority of the film was shot with a Salman Khan lookalike and implied that parts of the film are lifted from previous Yash Raj Films (YRF) projects, including "Tiger," "Tiger Zinda Hai," "War," and "Pathaan." It ends with a rating of just one star.

Following the above tweet, Khan’s fans and credible trade experts swiftly addressed the issue, saying that these online reviews are fake and should not be trusted. They pleaded with the audience not to believe such false statements. A few other social media users asserted that KRK (Kamaal Rashid Khan) had two accounts on the microblogging platform, with the second one being the "News Of Bollywood" page.

Fans anxiously anticipating the movie's debut are concerned about the tweet, which is creating a lot of discussion online. The controversy surrounding the early review adds an unexpected twist to the fervour and expectation around "Tiger 3" as the film's debut draws nearer.

The full measure of the film's success will only be known once it opens and the audience reacts. Let's observe and wait.

About Tiger 3

The running time of Tiger 3 was increased by two minutes. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman also hopes to make a comeback after the remarkably disappointing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan earlier this year. Salman and Katrina will play Avinash and Zoya in the next spy-thriller movie, respectively, like they did in the first two.

Tiger 3—which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat—is scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 12 globally on Diwali. The movie will continue the plot from the events of Hrithik Roshan's War and the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan, with a longer appearance by Khan.



