    'Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer emerges as all-time highest international opener

    "Tiger 3" directed by Maneesh Sharma, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi sets new international record by becoming the best international opener ever.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    The movie "Tiger 3," starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, had a fantastic second day at the box office, with early signs suggesting it might earn around Rs 60 crore. The actual numbers could be even higher, depending on how well it does in national multiplexes on Monday evening and night shows. The film began showing in theaters on November 12, coinciding with the Diwali festivities.

    In a major achievement, renowned movie critic Taran Adarsh has declared "Tiger 3" as the best international opener ever. It has surpassed the opening day numbers of earlier blockbusters this year, like "Pathaan" and "Jawan," overseas. Taran Adarsh took to his X (previously twitter) handle to share this. The tweet read,  "#Tiger3 is the *BIGGEST OPENER EVER* in the international markets… Day 1 [including previews]: $ 5,000,530 [₹ 41.66 cr]… #NorthAmerica: $ 1,742,312 #MiddleEast + #NorthAfrica: $ 1,571,218  #UK + #Europe: $ 892,000 ROW: $ 795,000 #Overseas #Salmania."

    This success makes "Tiger 3" Salman Khan's fastest movie to reach Rs 100 crore at the box office, achieving this milestone in just 48 hours. It shares this record with "Jawan" and "Pathaan," which also reached the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in the same two-day period.

    As "Tiger 3" rapidly enters the exclusive Rs 100 crore club, it is expected to have its most significant day on November 14. The total box office earnings for the first weekend are predicted to be around Rs 160 crore. How well the movie does on Tuesday will indicate if it continues to do well during the extended holiday period.

    Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, "Tiger 3" is the third movie in the popular Tiger series, following the blockbuster success of its predecessors, "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017).

    ALSO READ: 'Tiger 3': Film's show turns into nightmare as fans burst crackers inside theater, watch horrifying video

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 6:32 PM IST
