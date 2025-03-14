Deepika to Yami: 7 celebs celebrating first Holi with kids this year

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar welcomed a son in October 2024.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a daughter on September 8, 2024, and they named her Dua.
Richa Chadha gave birth to a daughter in 2024.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed a daughter in 2024.
Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, gave birth to a daughter, Lara, in 2024. So, this is their child's first Holi.
