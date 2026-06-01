Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos departed from Jaisalmer after a memorable stay, calling Sonar Fort 'incredible'. Her trip was cut short due to heat. The couple also visited the Taj Mahal and Akshardham Temple.

Departure from the Golden City

Tiffany Trump, the younger daughter of US President Donald Trump, departed from Jaisalmer on Monday morning aboard a private aircraft bound for Jamnagar, accompanied by her husband Michael Boulos and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Officials from the Jaisalmer district administration and other authorities were present at Jaisalmer Civil Airport to bid the visitors a warm farewell before their departure. During her departure, Tiffany described her stay in the desert city as memorable and praised Jaisalmer's iconic Sonar Fort, calling it "incredible."

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Her travel plans were revised due to the intense heat conditions prevailing in Jaisalmer. While her departure had originally been scheduled for 4 pm on Monday, the itinerary was changed, and she left the city in the morning instead. The schedule change meant Tiffany was unable to visit two of Jaisalmer's prominent tourist attractions, Gadisar Lake and Patwon Ki Haveli, before leaving.

However, she did spend time exploring the city's historic heritage on Sunday, when she toured the famed Living Fort, popularly known as Sonar Fort, one of Jaisalmer's most celebrated landmarks.

Tiffany's visit drew attention in the region, with local authorities coordinating arrangements during her stay in the Golden City before she continued her journey to Jamnagar.

A Tour of Iconic Landmarks

Earlier on Saturday, Tiffany shared a picture with her husband from her trip to the Taj Mahal, calling the monument "stunning". In a post on X, she said, "The stunning Taj Mahal".

Both spent Saturday afternoon at the Taj Mahal in Agra, exploring the rich history and architectural magnificence of the 17th-century monument. The duo, who are on a private visit to India, seemed to be having a great time exploring the nation's iconic landmarks. Tiffany and Michael were spotted taking multiple pictures at the Taj Mahal.

Like countless visitors who flock to the monument and strike memorable poses against its breathtaking backdrop, Tiffany and Michael also embraced the romantic charm of the Taj Mahal. From sharing smiles to holding each other's hands, Tiffany and Michael made the most of their visit, capturing cherished memories at one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

On Friday, Tiffany and Michael Boulos visited Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple. In a post on X, Tiffany Trump described the experience at Akshardham Temple as "incredible".(ANI)