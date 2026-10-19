CM Fadnavis assured a thorough probe into the firing on Tiger Shroff, calling culprits 'cowards'. DCP Mohit Garg confirmed the actor escaped unhurt, but his driver was injured. Deputy CM Shinde visited Tiger, who had minor injuries from glass shards.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday morning held a press conference in Nagpur, addressing the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Fadnavis assured that a thorough police investigation is underway and that the accused will be arrested soon. “There is absolutely no reason to be afraid. These are the actions of cowards—yes, I repeat, cowards. They hide away somewhere and use communication channels to issue threats. However, we take every single threat seriously and take appropriate action. I want to assure you that the Mumbai Police is a professional force. Time and again, the Mumbai Police has demonstrated that they will not rest until such criminals are apprehended. Mumbai Police will find the culprits and arrest them soon,” he said. He also said that he had spoken to Tiger and assured him that adequate security would be provided, urging him not to worry.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde meets actor, assures support

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support. Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass" and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety. “This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said. (ANI)