The Conjuring: Last Rites earned a record-breaking ₹1650 crore globally in just four days. Its India collection reached ₹55.65 crore, including ₹5.15 crore on the fourth day, making it the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025
The Conjuring Last Rites Collection: Six popular films released simultaneously on September 5, 2025. One film, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' earned ₹1650 crore globally, outperforming the other five by a significant margin. It also led in India's box office collections. The other films included Bollywood's 'Baaghi 4' and 'The Bengal Files,' and South Indian films 'Madrasi,' 'Little Hearts,' and 'Ghati.'
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Earnings
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is the ninth film in the Conjuring Universe franchise. Directed by Michael Chaves, it earned ₹1650 crore globally in its first four days and ₹55.65 crore in India.
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Day 4 India Collection
The film earned approximately ₹5.15 crore in India on its fourth day, a 66.77% drop from Sunday's ₹15.5 crore collection.
'The Conjuring: Last Rites' India Collection (Version-wise)
|Version
|India Earnings
|The Conjuring: Last Rites English
|₹31.05 crore
|The Conjuring: Last Rites Hindi
|₹21.3 crore
|The Conjuring: Last Rites Tamil
|₹2.35 crore
|The Conjuring: Last Rites Telugu
|₹0.95 crore
|Total India Earnings
|₹55.65 crore
Box Office Comparison
|No.
|Film
|India Earnings
|Worldwide Earnings
|1
|The Conjuring: Last Rites (Hollywood)
|₹55.65 crore
|₹1650 crore
|2
|Madrasi (Tamil)
|₹40.75 crore
|₹63 crore
|3
|Baaghi 4 (Hindi)
|₹35.5 crore
|₹42.5 crore
|4
|Little Hearts (Telugu)
|₹9.5 crore
|₹12 crore
|5
|The Bengal Files (Hindi)
|₹7.7 crore
|₹9.5 crore
|6
|Ghati (Telugu-Tamil)
|₹5.54
|-