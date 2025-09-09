The Conjuring: Last Rites earned a record-breaking ₹1650 crore globally in just four days. Its India collection reached ₹55.65 crore, including ₹5.15 crore on the fourth day, making it the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025

The Conjuring Last Rites Collection: Six popular films released simultaneously on September 5, 2025. One film, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' earned ₹1650 crore globally, outperforming the other five by a significant margin. It also led in India's box office collections. The other films included Bollywood's 'Baaghi 4' and 'The Bengal Files,' and South Indian films 'Madrasi,' 'Little Hearts,' and 'Ghati.'

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Earnings

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is the ninth film in the Conjuring Universe franchise. Directed by Michael Chaves, it earned ₹1650 crore globally in its first four days and ₹55.65 crore in India.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Day 4 India Collection

The film earned approximately ₹5.15 crore in India on its fourth day, a 66.77% drop from Sunday's ₹15.5 crore collection.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' India Collection (Version-wise)

VersionIndia Earnings
The Conjuring: Last Rites English₹31.05 crore
The Conjuring: Last Rites Hindi₹21.3 crore
The Conjuring: Last Rites Tamil₹2.35 crore
The Conjuring: Last Rites Telugu₹0.95 crore
Total India Earnings ₹55.65 crore

Box Office Comparison

No.FilmIndia EarningsWorldwide Earnings
1The Conjuring: Last Rites (Hollywood)₹55.65 crore₹1650 crore
2Madrasi (Tamil)₹40.75 crore₹63 crore
3Baaghi 4 (Hindi)₹35.5 crore₹42.5 crore
4Little Hearts (Telugu)₹9.5 crore₹12 crore
5The Bengal Files (Hindi)₹7.7 crore₹9.5 crore
6Ghati (Telugu-Tamil)₹5.54-