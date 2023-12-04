Theatre Owners Association imposes ban on actor-director Renji Panicker's movies

The Kerala Film Exhibitors United Organisation (FEUOK) has imposed a ban on Renji Panicker. The association has declared that they will not collaborate with films featuring actor Renji Panicker.

Malayalam actor and director Renji Panicker has been banned by the theatre owner association. The Kerala Film Exhibitors United Organisation (FEUOK) has imposed a ban due to unpaid dues by the production and distribution company associated with him.



The association has declared that they will not collaborate with films featuring actor Ranji Panicker. This ban is a result of financial concerns, specifically the outstanding payments owed by the production and distribution company partnered with Ranji Panicker. The theater owners have taken a firm stance on non-cooperation with any film involving Renji Panicker, including the upcoming 'A Ranjit Cinema,' until the outstanding dues are settled.

The FIOC organization had previously imposed a ban against Ranji Panicker in April. Despite the ban, the film "Section 306 IPC," in which Ranji played the lead role, was released on April 8. The organization stated that the distribution company associated with him has yet to pay Rs 70 lakh arrears to theatre owners.

Meanwhile, Renji Panicker is geraing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'That Night'. the production of the movie started at October 65. The movie stars Lal and Salim Kumar in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Prasad Valacheril.