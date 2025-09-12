The San Diego International Film Festival (Oct 15-19) will feature films from 29 countries, including 24 world premieres. Highlights include Julia Roberts in After The Hunt and Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, with categories spanning docs, shorts, animation.

San Diego [US], September 12 (ANI): The San Diego International Film Festival kicks off October 15 with Luka Guadagnino's 'After the Hunt,' starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, reported Variety. The festival, which runs through October 19, will feature films from 29 countries and 24 world premieres selected from a record-breaking 3,500 submissions, according to Variety.



The festival, strategically positioned in mid-October as awards season revs up, includes, in the Gala and Narrative Competition, Chloe Zhao's "Hamnet," starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, Hikari's 'Rental Family,' with Brendan Fraser, Cole Webley's 'Omaha,' starring John Magaro, Marie-Elsa Sgualdo's 'Silent Rebellion,' Max Walker-Silverman's 'Rebuilding,' with Josh O'Connor, Matthew Shear's 'Fantasy Life', starring Amanda Peet and Alessandro Nivola, Elena Oxman's "Outerland," with Asia Kate Dillon, Dean Imperial's "Caper," starring Dean Imperial, Kevin Kane and Sam Gilroy (SXSW) and Amy Landecker's "For Worse," with Landecker and Bradley Whitford, rpeorted Variety.



The SDIFF's Foreign Film track recognises the best in international film, and this year, the fest has partnered with the House of Pacific Relations, a landmark of cottages housing celebrating 35 cultures in San Diego's Balboa Park that is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, reported Variety. The festival's robust lineup includes documentaries, shorts and animation.



Other standouts in the Gala and Narrative Competition are '100 Liters of Gold,' from Teemu Nikki, 'Case 137,' from Dominik Moll, 'Hello Mother,' by Byambasuren Ganbat, 'Lost in Territories,' from Nadav Shlomo Giladi, 'Magic Hour,' by Jacqueline Christy, 'Obraz,' from Nikola Vukcevic, 'Sunphlowers' from Dave Byrne and 'The Party's Over,' from Antony Cordier.

Documentary screenings include 'A Quiet Love,' from Garry Keane, 'Lights, Camera, Friendship on the Spectrum -- Amelia Island,' by Joey Travolta and 'Ugo: An Artist at War,' from Steve Nemsick.



According to Variety, the San Diego Scene sidebar will unspool 'Code Red,' from Jessica McGaugh, 'Coulrophobia,' from Christopher White, 'Crane,' by Aiden Keltner, 'Disconnected,' from Will Jones, 'One Handed Fighter,' from Matthew Meredith, 'The Last Ones Out,' by Joshua Timpany, 'The Truth About Susie,' from Ty Mabrey and 'Tides of Tradition: A Brief History of San Diego Commercial Fishing,' from Lindsay Bauman. (ANI)



