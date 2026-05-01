The Critics' Choice Association revealed nominees for the eighth annual Real TV Awards, with 'The Traitors' leading for a third year with six nods. 'Dancing with the Stars' follows with four, and Netflix earned 18 nominations for various shows.

'The Traitors' Leads Nominations

The Critics' Choice Association (CCA) revealed the nominees for the eighth annual Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on Thursday. The winners will be announced on June 3. According to the Critics' Choice Association, 'The Traitors' leads the nominations for the third year in a row, earning six nods overall. The show was recognised in the categories of Best Competition Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series. Notably, Alan Cumming earned a spot in two categories, Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year, while Lisa Rinna was nominated for Female Star of the Year and Rob Rausch for Male Star of the Year.

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'Dancing with the Stars' followed with a total of four nominations, including Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series. The show's Robert Irwin was recognised in the category of Male Star of the Year, and Whitney Leavitt earned a nod for Female Star of the Year.

Netflix Dominates with 18 Nods

Netflix led with the most nominations for any company, earning 18 nods for shows including "Age of Attraction," "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," "Love Is Blind," "Love on the Spectrum," "Quarterback," "Queer Eye," "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," "Somebody Feed Phil," "Squid Game: The Challenge," "The Great British Baking Show," "Trust Me: The False Prophet," and "Untold," according to the website.

Key Nominations

Here are the key nominations according to the website of Critics Choice Association,

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Channel)RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)Survivor 50 (CBS)Top Chef (Bravo)The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

America's Got Talent (NBC)American Idol (ABC)The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans (Shudder)Dancing with the Stars (ABC)KPOPPED (Apple TV)The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Below Deck Down Under (Bravo)Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)Neighbors (HBO Max)The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (Bravo)The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Age of Attraction (Netflix)Couples Therapy (Paramount+ Premium)Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Food Network)It's Florida, Man (HBO Max)Love Is Blind (Netflix)Queer Eye (Netflix)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

America's Culinary Cup (CBS)Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)Magnolia Table: At the Farm (Magnolia Network)Top Chef (Bravo)Tucci in Italy (National Geographic)

BEST GAME SHOW

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)The Floor (Fox)Jeopardy! (Syndicated)Match Game (ABC)The Wall (NBC)Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

The Amazing Race (CBS)Expedition Unknown (Discovery Channel)The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV)Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross (Roku Channel)Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)Tucci In Italy (National Geographic)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)The Fixer (Fox)On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (NBC)Maxxed Out (OWN)Shark Tank (ABC)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Born to be Wild (Apple TV)Kingdom (BBC America)Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (Apple TV)Secrets of the Bees (National Geographic)Underdogs (National Geographic)The Wild Ones (Apple TV)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

The Curious Case of... (Investigation Discovery)Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams (Syndicated)Naming the Dead (National Geographic)Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay (Bravo)Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)Trust Me: The False Prophet (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)Hard Knocks (HBO Max)Quarterback (Netflix)Untold (Netflix)Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Hulu)

BEST SPORTS SHOW: TALK/ANALYSIS

The Dan Patrick Show (Peacock)Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Prime Video)Inside the NBA (ESPN/ABC)Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN)The Rich Eisen Show (Disney+/ESPN+)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Age of Attraction (Netflix)Couples Therapy (Paramount+ Premium)Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)Love Is Blind (Netflix)Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)Neighbors (HBO Max)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

Bargain Block (HGTV)Castle Impossible (HGTV)Home Town (HGTV)The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America's Greatest Architect (Magnolia Network)That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer (Freeform)Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind (E!)Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Lifetime)Project Runway (Freeform)Queer Eye (Netflix)RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Boy Band Confidential (Investigation Discovery)Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? (Hulu)Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model (Netflix)Sean Combs: The Reckoning (Netflix)Trust Me: The False Prophet (Netflix)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Channel)House of Villains (E!)The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (Bravo)Summer House (Bravo)The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST SHOW HOST

Jonathan Bennett - Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark Channel)Alan Cumming - The Traitors (Peacock)Kristen Kish - Top Chef (Bravo)Padma Lakshmi - America's Culinary Cup (CBS)Joel McHale - House of Villains (E!)RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Alan Cumming - The Traitors (Peacock)Chris Hemsworth - Limitless: Live Better Now (National Geographic)Robert Irwin - Dancing with the Stars (ABC)Rob Rausch - The Traitors (Peacock)Ryan Seacrest - American Idol (ABC) and Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)Stanley Tucci - Tucci in Italy (National Geographic)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Heather Gay - The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo) and Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay (Bravo)Whitney Leavitt - Dancing with the Stars (ABC) and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)Dr. Sandra Lee - Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Lifetime)Ciara Miller - Summer House (Bravo)Tiffany "New York" Pollard - House of Villains (E!)Lisa Rinna - The Traitors (Peacock)

About the Awards

According to the website, the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 as a large-scale awards platform to give the robust unscripted genre critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across platforms, and also recognise industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements. (ANI)

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