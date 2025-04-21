Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's chemistry shines in the recreated classic song "Tu Tu Hai Wahi" from The Royals. The rom-com series, streaming May 9, promises drama and romance.

<br>'The Royals' will begin streaming on Netflix from May 9.</p><p>Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode, modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>The series also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea.</p><p>Speaking earlier at Lakme Fashion Week, Ishaan shared his thoughts on the project and his experience working with legendary actor Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar.</p><p>"The Royals will come out on Netflix very soon... It was a really fun experience, and it was a whole new kind of experience. It is very fresh, and it's going to be a lot of fun. It is very bingeable, and it has something for everyone," said Ishaan.</p><p>On working with Zeenat Aman, he said, "We had a blast, and it was great working with her as well as the entire cast. She is an icon."</p>