The Royals, a romantic drama premiering May 9 on Netflix, stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter as opposites who fall for each other amidst royal glamour and corporate chaos

Actors Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and legendary star Zeenat Aman are set to lead The Royals, a new romantic drama series premiering on Netflix on May 9. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the show is written by Neha Veena Sharma and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

The ensemble cast also features well-known names such as Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

In the upcoming series, Bhumi Pednekar portrays Sophia Shekhar, a determined and ambitious CEO of a company named Work Potato. Opposite her, Ishaan Khatter plays Aviraaj Singh, a carefree and charismatic prince known for his love of parties. Despite coming from entirely different walks of life, their characters find themselves irresistibly drawn to one another, even as they often find themselves at odds.

Series creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy shared that The Royals blends the timeless charm of Indian royalty and palatial settings with the sleek modernity of the corporate world. They emphasized that at the heart of the story lies a love that is anything but straightforward. The narrative delves into the personal struggles and professional rivalries between two individuals who, despite their differences, form a deep emotional bond. The creators suggested that viewers can expect passionate confrontations, emotional hurdles, and sizzling chemistry, all leading to the central question: can love endure through such chaos?

Tanya Bami, who heads series content at Netflix India, commented that the show brings a fresh twist to the romantic comedy genre. She pointed out that romantic comedies continue to appeal to audiences by balancing humor with heartfelt narratives, and she believed The Royals fits well within this tradition. Referring to global hits like Bridgerton and Emily in Paris, Bami noted that while these series have reshaped modern romance for viewers worldwide, The Royals offers a similarly engaging story, uniquely rooted in Indian culture. She added that the series presents royalty through a colorful and emotional lens, combining grace, passion, and humor.

Netflix also released the official poster for the series, depicting Bhumi and Ishaan in an intimate pose. The image, warmly lit, captures a tender moment between the two leads, their faces close, hinting at a deep and meaningful connection.

A teaser caption accompanied the poster, playfully inviting audiences to witness the unfolding love story: “A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari. Royal mess, ya shahi love story?” The series will be available exclusively on Netflix starting May 9.