ABC has given a series order to 'The Rookie: North,' a spinoff starring Jay Ellis. He plays Alex Holland, who joins the police as its oldest rookie after a home invasion. The series also stars Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara and Froy Gutierrez.

'The Rookie' spinoff drama "The Rookie: North" has been given the green light by the ABC, reported Variety. Per the official logline, the series stars Jay Ellis as Alex Holland, who "believed his mid-life wasn't worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as its oldest rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn't just 5-minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself, that he's finally found something worthy of the fight."

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The series also stars Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe and Malik Watson. ABC network gave the project a pilot order back in November after it had been announced to be in development the year before. The series order comes ahead of Disney's May 12 presentation to advertisers at upfronts, reported Variety.

About 'The Rookie' Universe

'The Rookie: North' is the second spinoff of 'The Rookie,' which concluded its eighth season on May 4 and has been renewed for Season 9. Previously, ABC was also home to 'The Rookie: Feds' starring Niecy Nash-Betts, but the series was canceled after one season in 2023.

Creative Team and Production

'The Rookie: North hails from 'The Rookie' creator Alexi Hawley, who directed the pilot and executive produces the series alongside 'The Rookie' star Nathan Fillion as well as Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross and Michelle Chapman. Ellis serves as producer. Lionsgate Television and 20th Television serve as the studios on the project.

Other Renewals at ABC

Besides 'The Rookie,' renewed drama series at ABC include 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Will Trent,' 'High Potential,' '9-1-1,' '9-1-1: Nashville' and 'R.J. Decker.' On the comedy side, ABC renewed "Abbott Elementary" and "Shifting Gears." (ANI)