The Road: When and Where to watch Trisha starrer thrilling movie on OTT

Tamil actress Trisha's latest movie, The Road, released in cinemas on October 6. The movie was written and directed by debut director Arun Vaseegaran.

Tamil actress Trisha's latest movie, The Road, released in cinemas on October 6. The movie was written and directed by debut director Arun Vaseegaran.

The film opened to positive reviews from the audience. However, the movie has now been leaked on several torrents on the day of its release itself.

Meanwhile, after the success of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, the OTT rights of Trisha's new film The Road have been sold. Aha Tamil confirmed the news of becoming the movie's official streaming partner by sharing a post on twitter "@ahatamil has acquired the digital rights for #Road Movie," tweeted the platform.

Shabir Kallarakal, Santhosh Pratap, Mia George, MS Bhaskar, Vivek Prasanna, Vela Ramamurthy and others are playing the lead roles in The Road along with Trisha. Cinematography is done by KG Venkatesh and music by Sam CS.

Meanwhile, Trisha is gearing up in Vijay starrer LEO. The makers of the movie released the first look of Trisha on October 4 .

The action thriller film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraja and will be released on October 19, 2023. The Tamil film will be released in languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. The trailer of the movie was released on October 5.

Along with Vijay, the film will star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a cameo role in the film. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

It is Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film and was previously titled Thalapathy 67. The film is already receiving a positive reaction in terms of advance ticket sales and is on track to become an all-time blockbuster not only in India but also abroad. According to ticket sales figures, Leo has already surpassed Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I's advance bookings record.