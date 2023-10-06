Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    The Road: When and Where to watch Trisha starrer thrilling movie on OTT

    Tamil actress Trisha's latest movie, The Road, released in cinemas on October 6. The movie was written and directed by debut director Arun Vaseegaran.

    The Road: When and Where to watch Trisha starrer thrilling movie on OTT rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Tamil actress Trisha's latest movie, The Road, released in cinemas on October 6. The movie was written and directed by debut director Arun Vaseegaran.

    The film opened to positive reviews from the audience. However, the movie has now been leaked on several torrents on the day of its release itself.

    Meanwhile, after the success of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, the OTT rights of Trisha's new film The Road have been sold. Aha Tamil confirmed the news of becoming the movie's official streaming partner by sharing a post on twitter  "@ahatamil has acquired the digital rights for #Road Movie," tweeted the platform. 

     

    Shabir Kallarakal, Santhosh Pratap, Mia George, MS Bhaskar, Vivek Prasanna, Vela Ramamurthy and others are playing the lead roles in The Road along with Trisha. Cinematography is done by KG Venkatesh and music by Sam CS.

    Meanwhile, Trisha is gearing up in Vijay starrer LEO. The makers of the movie released the first look of Trisha on October 4 .

    The action thriller film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraja and will be released on October 19, 2023. The Tamil film will be released in languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. The trailer of the movie was released on October 5.

    Along with Vijay, the film will star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a cameo role in the film. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

    It is Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film and was previously titled Thalapathy 67. The film is already receiving a positive reaction in terms of advance ticket sales and is on track to become an all-time blockbuster not only in India but also abroad. According to ticket sales figures, Leo has already surpassed Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I's advance bookings record.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gurmeet Choudhary's life saving CPR act goes viral; netizens applaud SHG

    Gurmeet Choudhary's life saving CPR act goes viral; netizens applaud

    Rhea Chakraborty shares feelings on missing Sushant Singh Rajput; Here's what she said SHG EAI

    Rhea Chakraborty shares feelings on missing Sushant Singh Rajput; Here's what she said

    Rhea Chakraborty recalls doing 'naagin dance' in jail, being called a 'chudail' RKK

    Rhea Chakraborty recalls doing 'naagin dance' in jail, being called a 'chudail'

    Watch: Wamiqa Gabbi's hot dace video from 'Khufiya' goes viral, netizens react RKK

    Watch: Wamiqa Gabbi's hot dance video from 'Khufiya' goes viral, netizens react

    World Cup 2023: Did Naseerudin Shah call Virat Kohli 'worst behaved'? Here's what we know. SHG EAI

    World Cup 2023: Did Naseerudin Shah call Virat Kohli 'worst behaved'? Here's what we know.

    Recent Stories

    Sonam Bajwa SEXY photos: Punjabi actress flaunts her curves in bold outfits; take a look RBA

    Sonam Bajwa SEXY photos: Punjabi actress flaunts her curves in bold outfits; take a look

    cricket Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan, Advances to final against India osf

    Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan outclasses Pakistan; to face India in men's cricket final

    6 benefits of drinking jeera water rkn

    6 benefits of drinking jeera water

    Nobel Peace Prize 2023 Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi wins for fight against oppression of women watch gcw

    Activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for 'fighting against oppression of women in Iran'

    7 Gold jewellery to buy this Durga Puja RBA EAI

    7 Gold jewellery to buy this Durga Puja

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon