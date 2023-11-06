Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes

    Netflix's "The Railway Men" series portrays the true heroes who fought the Bhopal gas tragedy. Gripping and emotional, it relives the 1984 disaster's horrifying aftermath.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    In the forthcoming Netflix series "The Railway Men," which is inspired by true events, the harrowing tragedy of the Bhopal gas disaster is vividly brought back to life in the official trailer. The show features a stellar cast, including R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu, and is structured as a four-episode series that delves into the remarkable endeavors of real-life heroes who earnestly attempted to mitigate one of the most catastrophic industrial incidents in the nation's history.

    The trailer commences with a focus on Kay Kay Menon, portraying a diligent ticket checker stationed at the Bhopal railway station. Simultaneously, Babil embarks on his journey as a fresh locomotive pilot, while Divyenndu is introduced as a personnel member stationed at the same station. The initial scenes paint a picture of the town's blissful narratives and its vibrant atmosphere, providing a stark contrast to the impending tragedy about to unfold at the Union Carbide power plant.

    As the situation inside the plant spirals out of control and despite the valiant efforts of the plant workers, the lethal gas eventually escapes, permeating the atmosphere as it breaches the ceiling. In a poignant moment, an individual queries the company's authorities, seeking an understanding of the gas's nature, to which they, disingenuously, respond “It's not lethal, sir. That's the company line,” However, the gas leak rapidly claims the lives of Bhopal's residents and plunges the city into turmoil.

    Babil, in his role as a locomotive pilot, races to assist those at the station, while Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu defy impossible odds to rescue the citizens on the catastrophic night of December 2, 1984. R Madhavan portrays an courageous officer within the Indian Railways who adamantly refuses to abandon people in distress. Additionally, Juhi Chawla assumes the role of a politician in the series, highlighting how ordinary individuals unite in a collective effort to save lives amidst the dire circumstances that fell on the people of Bhopal.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
